-$1.78 EPS Expected for Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to post earnings of ($1.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.47). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

SRRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of SRRA stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $19.91. The stock had a trading volume of 153 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,488. Sierra Oncology has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The firm has a market cap of $250.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 151,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 75,760 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Sierra Oncology by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 20,074 shares during the period. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

