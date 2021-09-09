$1.79 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.85. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full-year earnings of $6.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.21 to $8.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.68.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $322,128.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,562. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,219,000 after acquiring an additional 138,577 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,097,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 23,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 736,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,033,000 after acquiring an additional 91,433 shares during the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBHT opened at $177.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $119.22 and a 1 year high of $184.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

