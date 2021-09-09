$11.94 Million in Sales Expected for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) will report $11.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for indie Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $44.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.80 million to $44.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $90.45 million, with estimates ranging from $90.06 million to $91.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow indie Semiconductor.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDI. B. Riley began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:INDI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.97. 734,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,742. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.38. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.13 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. 13.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

