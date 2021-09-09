11,041 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of M. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $139,207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Macy’s by 353.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,164,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,846,000 after purchasing an additional 907,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $14,120,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Macy's alerts:

Shares of M stock opened at $21.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.06. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $23.76.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Macy’s announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

In other Macy’s news, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $26,496.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding M? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M).

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.