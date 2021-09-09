11,409 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $174,464.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE opened at $14.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.27.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.