12,300 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,393,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,295,000 after buying an additional 138,555 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 35.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,530,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,972,000 after purchasing an additional 397,786 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,755,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,319,000 after acquiring an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 65,431 shares during the period. 52.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCUS opened at $34.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.17. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $42.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.07.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 213.68% and a negative return on equity of 34.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

