1,252 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Acquired by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,274,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,125,000 after buying an additional 301,008 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,231,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,610,000 after buying an additional 76,995 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 840.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,317,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,558,000 after buying an additional 1,177,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,259,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,826,000 after buying an additional 49,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,113,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,077,000 after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $188.74 on Thursday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $192.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.40.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

