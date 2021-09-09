$2.02 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.07 and the lowest is $1.93. Athene posted earnings per share of $1.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year earnings of $12.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.90 to $12.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $9.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.62.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $984,920. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,223,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $97,524,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Athene during the 1st quarter worth $67,388,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 285.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,693,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,314,000 after buying an additional 1,254,200 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Athene by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,814,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,014,000 after buying an additional 1,068,725 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,405. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.05. Athene has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $70.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

