$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.26 billion and the lowest is $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year sales of $8.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded down $4.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.54. 523,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,320. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $492,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total transaction of $145,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $929,686 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 668,514 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 122,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 643,490 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,401,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 640,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

