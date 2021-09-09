$2.44 EPS Expected for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings per share of $2.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.57 and the lowest is $2.30. McDonald’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full year earnings of $9.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

MCD stock opened at $238.62 on Monday. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $178.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.41 and a 200 day moving average of $231.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 175.4% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

