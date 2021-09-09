$2.76 EPS Expected for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will announce earnings of $2.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.67 and the highest is $2.87. Cintas reported earnings per share of $2.78 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $11.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.50 to $12.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on CTAS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.44.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $398.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 1 year low of $307.65 and a 1 year high of $399.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

In other Cintas news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total value of $6,634,143.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cintas by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

