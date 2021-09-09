$26.76 Million in Sales Expected for Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) to report $26.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the lowest is $26.54 million. Conifer posted sales of $26.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year sales of $113.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.20 million to $116.63 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $120.51 million, with estimates ranging from $119.30 million to $121.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $35.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.52 million. Conifer had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Conifer stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,862. The company has a market capitalization of $30.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.15. Conifer has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of Conifer at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

