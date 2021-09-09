$28.23 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) to report $28.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $28.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.16 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $119.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.93 million to $119.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.34 million, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $148.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. Barclays began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Couchbase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $51.58 on Thursday. Couchbase has a 52-week low of $28.00 and a 52-week high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

