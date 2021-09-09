$3.16 EPS Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will post earnings per share of $3.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.60. Facebook reported earnings per share of $2.71 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $14.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.92 to $14.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $16.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.24 to $17.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.48.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.18, for a total transaction of $561,113.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,440.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,661,190 shares of company stock valued at $943,399,059. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,057,589,000 after buying an additional 319,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,454,374,000 after buying an additional 1,030,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Facebook by 3.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after buying an additional 578,836 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook stock opened at $378.26 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $325.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

