$322.10 Million in Sales Expected for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) to announce sales of $322.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $208.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $1.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.15 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 627,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,342. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $48.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.70.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.