33,239 Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Bought by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 33,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IBRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in ImmunityBio by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $99,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 215,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 68,175 shares of company stock valued at $688,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IBRX opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.40. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

