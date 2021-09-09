3,633 Shares in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Bought by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $579,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $1,810,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth about $2,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.36. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $177.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.17.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $801,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $484,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $3,234,960. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading: Institutional Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.