3,694 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.64 and a 1-year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $111.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $88.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,260,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total transaction of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,522 shares of company stock worth $134,096,778. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

