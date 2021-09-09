3,850 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,077,000 after purchasing an additional 119,180 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Allstate by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 155,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in The Allstate by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate by 287.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $132.83. 26,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,333. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.72 and a 200-day moving average of $127.13. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $130.49 price target on shares of The Allstate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

