3,875 Shares in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen cut The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $875.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,074.00 to $850.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,015.00.

Shares of SAM opened at $559.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $734.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $979.60. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $551.47 and a 52-week high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.75.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.00 by ($2.25). The business had revenue of $602.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $20,028,750. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

