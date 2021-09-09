39,000 Shares in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 39,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of Brightcove as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Brightcove by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,480,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,845,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,244,000 after purchasing an additional 36,430 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,278,000 after purchasing an additional 84,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 54,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,303 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Brightcove from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Brightcove Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.56 million, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Brightcove had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 14.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 64,349 shares of company stock worth $732,999 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

