3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MMM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

Shares of MMM opened at $187.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

