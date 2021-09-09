4,206 Shares in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Bought by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% in the first quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,224,000 after buying an additional 441,047 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after buying an additional 382,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.93.

Shares of GLPI traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $49.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.10 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $46.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

