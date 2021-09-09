437,421 Shares in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 437,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBRG shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.67 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.24 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.90.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

