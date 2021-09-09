$464.11 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce $464.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $462.46 million and the highest is $467.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini posted sales of $417.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full-year sales of $1.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $28.76 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.48, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,221,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,145,000 after purchasing an additional 940,210 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,463,000 after purchasing an additional 260,232 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 456,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after purchasing an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 73.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

