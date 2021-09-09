4,687 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,562,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,750,000 after acquiring an additional 77,189 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,360,000 after acquiring an additional 299,872 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Entergy by 56.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,943,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,329,000 after acquiring an additional 704,920 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Entergy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,838,000 after acquiring an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,440.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $114.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ETR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.