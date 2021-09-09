472 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Purchased by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $787.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.59.

REGN stock traded down $15.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $653.80. 21,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 875,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $616.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $537.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.15.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 365,009 shares of company stock valued at $224,872,342. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

