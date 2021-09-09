48,600 Shares in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEVA. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $768,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $331,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,900,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AEVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of AEVA opened at $10.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.46. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

