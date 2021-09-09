$52.80 Million in Sales Expected for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to post $52.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $53.50 million and the lowest is $52.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $34.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year sales of $200.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $197.10 million to $204.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $254.70 million, with estimates ranging from $222.20 million to $287.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.35). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.7% on a year-over-year basis.

IIPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

IIPR stock traded down $4.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.80. 119,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,975. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 1.45. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $112.25 and a 52-week high of $253.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.26 and a 200-day moving average of $197.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,510 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,547. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after acquiring an additional 6,817 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $424,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter valued at $316,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,181,000 after purchasing an additional 33,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

