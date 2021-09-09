520 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Zevin Asset Management LLC

Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 520 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Netflix by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,934 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its position in Netflix by 38.3% during the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,696 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 4.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 122,701 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $62,993,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 281.7% during the first quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 3,909 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $603.35. 59,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,109,920. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $538.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.03. The stock has a market cap of $267.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.80, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $615.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $618.89.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,729,194. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

