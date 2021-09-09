603 Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Bought by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 603 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,450 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 956 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.32.

COST stock opened at $466.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $433.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $388.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $465.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.77, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $6,589,169 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

