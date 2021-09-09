734 Shares in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Acquired by Laurel Wealth Planning LLC

Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDVV. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 11,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FDVV traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,620. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $26.62 and a 1 year high of $38.85.

