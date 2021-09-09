7,588 Shares in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Acquired by Requisite Capital Management LLC

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Encompass Health by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 366,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,563,000 after buying an additional 15,942 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $377,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Encompass Health stock opened at $80.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

