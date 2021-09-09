$76.48 Million in Sales Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) will announce sales of $76.48 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.48 million and the highest is $92.01 million. International Seaways posted sales of $99.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year sales of $299.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $281.74 million to $337.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $617.85 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $682.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $46.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.85 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 54.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

INSW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. 280,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,465. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $12.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $494.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.