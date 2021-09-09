836 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Masimo by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Masimo by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Masimo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Masimo alerts:

Shares of MASI opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.20 and a 200 day moving average of $243.72. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.

Masimo Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.