836 Shares in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Masimo by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 6,086 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Masimo by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Masimo by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Masimo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 128,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 40,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of MASI opened at $273.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.20 and a 200 day moving average of $243.72. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $287.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 0.79.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.60.
Masimo Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
