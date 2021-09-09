9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo Purchases 73,529 Shares

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.36 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $2.26. The company has a market cap of $341.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of -0.11.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 9 Meters Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2,367.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,165,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter worth $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.13% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

