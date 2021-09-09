908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Shares Gap Down to $39.13

Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.13, but opened at $37.77. 908 Devices shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 1,079 shares traded.

MASS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,895 shares of company stock valued at $4,340,497 in the last three months. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in 908 Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

908 Devices Company Profile (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

See Also: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.