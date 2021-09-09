9,815 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Purchased by Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Ameren makes up approximately 0.6% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameren during the second quarter worth $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Ameren by 37.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.96. 12,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,734. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.90. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

