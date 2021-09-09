AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Increased by SWS Partners

SWS Partners raised its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 2.5% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SWS Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after buying an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.90. 259,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $121.53. The company has a market cap of $190.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.78.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

