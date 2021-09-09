AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 37.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,950 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises 1.4% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Mizuho increased their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ABBV traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $108.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

