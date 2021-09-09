ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-$3.55 EPS.

NYSE:ABM opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ABM Industries stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 380,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.57% of ABM Industries worth $16,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

