ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. ABM Industries updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-$3.55 EPS.
NYSE:ABM opened at $47.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.54. ABM Industries has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have weighed in on ABM. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, FIX raised shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.
Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.