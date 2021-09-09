Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.50

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 8868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.
The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
Further Reading: QQQ ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.