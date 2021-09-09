Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $45.50

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $45.41, with a volume of 8868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.52.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.37.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 51,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $2,199,193.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,443.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 10,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $386,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,258,614 shares of company stock valued at $393,410,122 in the last ninety days. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 57.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

