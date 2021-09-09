Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $340.32 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a one year low of $210.42 and a one year high of $344.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $321.99 and a 200-day moving average of $293.99. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.61.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total value of $201,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

