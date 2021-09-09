Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACCYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Accor in a report on Tuesday. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Accor to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Accor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Accor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Accor alerts:

OTCMKTS ACCYY traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.71. 114,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,225. Accor has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $8.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69.

Accor SA engages in the operation and investment in hotel properties. It operates through the following business segments: Hotel Services, Hotel Assets, and New Businesses. The Hotel Services segment corresponds to AccorHotels business as a hotel manager and franchisor. The Hotel Assets segment comprises the group’s owned and leased hotels.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Accor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.