Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) Trading Down 0.5%

Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) shares traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.86 and last traded at $17.87. 5,862 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 23,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.52.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (NYSEARCA:JSTC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.28% of Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

