Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.69 billion-$1.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,514. Adtalem Global Education has a 52-week low of $23.22 and a 52-week high of $43.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a market perform rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 800 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $29,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,396,949.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa W. Wardell sold 25,437 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $941,932.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,510,553.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 386,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,917,122 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adtalem Global Education stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Adtalem Global Education worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.