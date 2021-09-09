Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 61.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 37.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Bradley Herring sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.81, for a total value of $1,482,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 168,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,604,131.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,272,000 shares of company stock valued at $358,057,950. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Shift4 Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

Shift4 Payments stock opened at $81.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.43. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $104.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average of $89.77.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.76 million. Shift4 Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 147.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

