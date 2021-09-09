Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 1,293 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,881,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,260,162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,279 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,732,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,140,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,889,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 48.1% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,656,000 after purchasing an additional 460,168 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.26.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.52, for a total transaction of $10,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $252.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $234.38 and a 200-day moving average of $250.52. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.98 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

