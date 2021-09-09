Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 987 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in The Andersons by 2,101.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in The Andersons by 3,994.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,747,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,801 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in The Andersons during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Andersons by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANDE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of The Andersons from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

In other The Andersons news, VP Anne G. Rex sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.96, for a total transaction of $103,127.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,971.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $29.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $994.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Equities research analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 777.78%.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

