AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) is Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Check Capital Management Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 864,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,561 shares during the period. AerCap accounts for about 2.0% of Check Capital Management Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Check Capital Management Inc. CA owned approximately 0.66% of AerCap worth $44,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in AerCap in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AerCap by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AER traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.40. The company had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,959. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.48. AerCap Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.54. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

